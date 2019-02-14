Present
Last Updated : Feb 14, 2019 07:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Airtel expands 4G network coverage in Mumbai

With the roll-out of 4G in the superior 900 MHz spectrum band, Airtel's mobile network 'will get additional high-speed data capacity to serve its customers', the company said.

PTI
Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Thursday said it has upgraded 4G network in Mumbai, with the deployment of 'LTE 900 technology' that will enhance indoor network coverage and improve network experience for customers.

With the roll-out of 4G in the superior 900 MHz spectrum band, Airtel's mobile network "will get additional high-speed data capacity to serve its customers", the company said.

"More importantly, given the high propagation and reach of the 900 MHz spectrum, Airtel smartphone customers will enjoy improved 4G availability inside buildings - homes, offices and malls. It will also result in wider availability of Airtel 4G across Mumbai," it added.

Airtel has over 8.4 million customers in Mumbai. The company has announced it will expand the network in Mumbai by rolling out 7,000 new mobile broadband sites and 400 Kilometres of fresh optical fiber during 2018-19 under its network transformation program – Project Leap.
