Airtel enters advertising business, launches adtech platform Airtel Ads

Bharti Airtel on Wednesday launched Airtel Ads, an advertising platform, the telecom operator said in a statement.

Airtel Ads allows brands of all sizes to curate consent-based and privacy safe campaigns, the telco said. Airtel has over 320 million customers across its businesses – Mobile, DTH and Homes.

Airtel Ads has already delivered successful campaigns for over 100 brands across multiple categories – FMCG, BFSI, Digital Startups, et al. Early advertisers include PepsiCo, Zomato, CRED, Tata AIG, Lenskart, Apollo 247, Cars24, Gameskraft, Vahan, Harley Davidson.

Adarsh Nair, Chief Product Officer, Bharti Airtel: “Airtel Ads breaks new ground in the USD 10 bn Indian advertising industry. By abstracting Airtel’s unique strengths of quality customers, best-in-class network and world-class digital platforms, Airtel Ads offers innovative channels for brands to reach the right audiences. What truly differentiates Airtel Ads is its razor-sharp focus on quality over quantity and real impact vs vanity metrics.”

Advertising is an adjacency to our core business of delighting our customers with great services. Therefore, we combine the privacy that is paramount to our customers with the trust and transparency that is vital to the brands we serve,” added Adarsh Nair.

Using Airtel’s deep data science capabilities, Airtel Ads allows brands to create high engagement and high impact campaigns to the most relevant customer cohorts. This also means that Airtel customers receive only the most relevant brand offerings and not unwanted spam, the telco said.