    Airtel broadband suffers major outage across India, millions of users affected

    Airtel broadband went down for users in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jaipur, and other cities.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 07, 2022 / 08:07 AM IST
    Airtel broadband services on Friday night suffered a major outage as users were unable to access internet on both mobile and desktop, reported IANS. The outage affected millions of users across the country, according to the website outage monitoring platform DownDetector.com.

    "Airtel Broadband not working in Delhi-NCR. Anyone else facing the issue?" tweeted one affected user. " Airtel is yet to issue a statement on the outage.

    While 39 per cent of Airtel broadband users had no signal, 32 per cent had issues with mobile internet and 29 per cent faced a total black out, according to the report.



