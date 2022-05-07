Airtel broadband suffers major outage across India, millions of users affected

Representative image

Airtel broadband services on Friday night suffered a major outage as users were unable to access internet on both mobile and desktop, reported IANS. The outage affected millions of users across the country, according to the website outage monitoring platform DownDetector.com.

Airtel broadband went down for users in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jaipur, and other cities.

"Airtel Broadband not working in Delhi-NCR. Anyone else facing the issue?" tweeted one affected user. " Airtel is yet to issue a statement on the outage.

Also Read: Airtel prepays Rs 8,815 cr towards deferred liabilities for 2015 spectrum

While 39 per cent of Airtel broadband users had no signal, 32 per cent had issues with mobile internet and 29 per cent faced a total black out, according to the report.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes