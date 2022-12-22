 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Airtel, Apollo Hospitals conduct 5G-based tech trial for colon cancer detection

PTI
Dec 22, 2022 / 10:50 PM IST

HealthNet Global, AWS and Avesha were the other three companies that collaborated on this trial.

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel and Apollo Hospitals have carried out India's first 5G driven, artificial intelligence guided trial to detect colon cancer, the telecom firm said on Thursday.

The trial was conducted using AI on Airtel's 5G technology with ultra-low latency and high processing capabilities, as a result of which the colon cancer was detected much faster and with greater accuracy, it added.

"At Airtel, we are geared up to lead this transformation and have demonstrated this by conducting India's first colonoscopy trials. Healthcare is one of the most promising use cases for 5G, and we are delighted to collaborate with Apollo Hospitals, AWS, HealthNet Global and Avesha," Airtel Business CEO and Director Ajay Chitkara said.

The data was processed by Avesha edge inferencing applications on AWS platforms on real time basis, resulting in faster analysis.

"AI assisted Colonoscopy Polyp Detection trial will help doctors to improve quality of patient care, improve accuracy of detection rates by capturing information correctly and reducing errors. 5G, Edge computing and Artificial Intelligence can significantly improve patient outcomes by assisting in proper and timely diagnosis," the statement added.