you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 19, 2020 03:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

Airtel announces Rs 179 prepaid bundle with built-in life insurance cover

"Priced at... Rs 179, Airtel's new prepaid bundle offers unlimited calling to any network, 2 GB data, 300 SMS along with a term life cover of Rs 2 lakh from Bharti AXA Life Insurance," the company said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The pack has a validity of 28 days and is targeted at entry-level smartphone users and feature phone users in semi-urban and rural markets.

The pack has a validity of 28 days and is targeted at entry-level smartphone users and feature phone users in semi-urban and rural markets.

"It will give these customers a simple and highly convenient channel to secure themselves and their families financially every time they recharge their Airtel mobile numbers," the statement added.

The insurance cover is available to customer aged 18-54 years and requires no paperwork or medical test, it said.

The policy or Certificate of Insurance will be instantaneously delivered digitally and a physical copy of the insurance can be provided on request, it added.

Shashwat Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer, Bharti Airtel, said that the company's prepaid bundles with built-in term insurance plans have got positive response from customers and this has encouraged it to take the solution even deeper to the masses.

First Published on Jan 19, 2020 12:45 pm

tags #Bharti Airtel

