Airtel announces 5G rollout in 125 more cities

Representative image

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Monday announced the launch of its 5G services in 125 cities.

With this largest-ever such roll out by the telco, Airtel 5G Plus service is now available to customers in over 265 cities in the country, according to a release by the company. The company said its 5G rollout is on track to cover all towns and key rural areas by March 2024.

Bharti Airtel CTO Randeep Sekhon noted that 5G has revolutionised the world of internet, ushering new era of connectivity and communications that will prove to be a game-changer for the country. ”At Airtel, we remain committed to delivering the highest quality of network and service to our customers as we roll-out 125 more cities today,” Sekhon added.

Airtel 5G Plus service availability will continue to expand, including service in all towns and villages in the country soon, as the company is working towards offering nationwide coverage. Airtel is now offering its 5G services in every major city from the upper northern city of Jammu to the southern tip of Kanyakumari, the release said.

The list of 125 cities include Nellore, Ananthapur (Andhra Pradesh); Jorhat, Tezpur (Assam); Motihari, Gaya (Bihar), Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh); Dahej, Bharuch, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar (Gujarat), Jhansi, Ayodhya, Shahjahanpur, Raebareli (Uttar Pradesh); Manali, Solan (Himachal Pradesh) among others.