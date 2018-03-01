Airtel Africa's value should be much more than USD 7 billion: Akhil Gupta

Bharti Enterprise Vice Chairman Akhil Gupta estimates that enterprise value of Airtel Africa to be around USD 7 billion.

"It should be much more. We should be at least USD 1.2 billion of EBIDTA by that time (at the time of listing) but this will be market that will decide," Gupta told reporters.

He was replying to a question about enterprise value of Bharti Airtel Africa, which analyst have estimated to be around USD 7 billion.

The board of Bharti Airtel's Netherlands based unit, BAIN BV, which controls Africa operations, has approved the listing of its shares on a global stock exchange.

Bharti Airtel operates in 14 African countries and all the operations are managed by Bharti Airtel International (Netherlands) BV (BAIN).

The company offers 3G services, Airtel Money across all the 14 countries and 4G services in 4 countries of Africa. As on December 31, 2017, the company is reported to have 84.13 million customers in Africa.

Gupta said London Stock exchange is one of suitable bourse for the listing of the business but bankers will take a final call on the listing.