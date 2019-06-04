App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2019 10:56 AM IST | Source: PTI

Airtel Africa to raise $750 mn via IPO, eyes London listing

"The offer is targeted to raise USD 750 million (plus primary greenshoe option of up to 15 per cent) and will be used to reduce net debt," Bharti Airtel said in a regulatory filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Tuesday said its subsidiary Airtel Africa expects to raise at least USD 750 million (approx Rs 5,189 crore) through a public offer and subsequent listing on the London Stock Exchange.

"The offer is targeted to raise USD 750 million (plus primary greenshoe option of up to 15 per cent) and will be used to reduce net debt," Bharti Airtel said in a regulatory filing.

It added that Airtel Africa intends to proceed with an initial public offering for admission and listing of its shares on the main market of London Stock Exchange (premium segment).

Close
Additionally, Airtel Africa is also considering listing its shares on the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
First Published on Jun 4, 2019 10:50 am

tags #Airtel Africa #Business #Companies #IPO #IPO - News

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.