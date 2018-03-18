App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 18, 2018 02:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Airports Authority of India prepares for higher capex; eyes Rs 1,500 crore loans

The state-owned airports operator, which has a healthy balance sheet, is going in for borrowings for the first time.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Airports Authority of India (AAI) is looking to raise Rs 1,500 crore as term loan to fund capital expenditure in the next fiscal, wherein work is to commence on new terminal buildings at various aerodromes.

The state-owned airports operator, which has a healthy balance sheet, is going in for borrowings for the first time.

For 2018-19, the capital expenditure is projected to be around Rs 4,100 crore, compared to Rs 2,500 crore for the current financial year ending on March 31.

The domestic aviation market is growing at high double digits and to meet the rising demand, infrastructure capacity needs to be ramped up.

related news

AAI — which operates more than 120 airports in different parts of the country — is scouting for rupee term loans to the tune of Rs 1,500 crore, according to a recent public notice.

"Since we have a healthy balance sheet, we are confident of raising funds at more competitive rates," AAI Chairman Guruprasad Mohapatra told PTI. Going forward, he said, most of the projects would be implemented on "60:40 ratio", which means that 60 percent would be the debt component and the rest would be equity.

"This would allow us to take up more projects, especially at a time when lot more spending is required for the aviation infrastructure," he said.

For the next three years, AAI plans to make capital expenditure to the tune of Rs 15,000 to 17,000 crore, he added. According to Mohapatra, in the next financial year, AAI would be starting work for new terminal buildings worth around Rs 15,000 crore.

Mega projects of new terminal buildings are to start at Guwahati, Leh, Patna, Trichy, Vijayawada, Jabalpur, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Srinagar, Pune, Lucknow, Mangalore, Dehradun and Jaipur.

tags #Airports Authority of India #Business #Companies #India

most popular

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC