Airports Authority of India employees to launch protest over reduction in allowances

Joint Forum of Unions and Association of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) is set to launch a nationwide protest on July 6 against the reduced allowance of the employees across the country in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The forum wrote a letter to AAI management on July 5 saying that if the board meeting scheduled for July 7 to defer perks and allowances of these employees is not cancelled, all the union employees will hold lunch hour demonstrations.

The letter was signed by Balraj Singh Ahlawat, general secretary of the Airport Authority Employee Union (AAEU).



Airports Authority of India (AAI) Employees Joint Forum Association and Unions will launch a nationwide protest on 6th July against AAI Management regarding the reduction in allowances of employees in view of COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/I1Y4kzn6zq

— ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2021

“Joint Forum of AAI shall refrain from holding lunch hour demonstrations if management defers the Board meeting which is going to be held on July 7, 2021, to take a decision on perks and allowances deferment,” Ahlawat said in the letter.

Currently, around 17,000 employees across the country come under these associations and unions.

An AAI human resource general manager called it “unfortunate to observe that the leadership of the joint forum has served upon AAI the notice for holding lunch hour demonstration” on July 6. In talks with news agency ANI, the manager said that the notice has been served despite holding rounds of discussion on the issue with top management, and added that the demands of employees are “already under consideration.”

The joint forum has said that the AAI management is looking to cut or defer the salaries of employees to overcome the financial crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, reported the news agency.