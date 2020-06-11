App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2020 11:04 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Airports Authority extends contract to manage six airports as Adani seeks more time: Report

Adani Group had reportedly requested AAI for more time to improve its financial ability to take over the airports.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Airports Authority of India (AAI) has extended its contracts at six airports till March 2021, after Adani Group sought more time to take charge of three airports. This means the privatisation process of the Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Jaipur, Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram airports will be delayed, The Economic Times reported.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Adani Group had not yet responded to a query by The Economic Times.

Close

Extending the contract will help avoid legal complications, an AAI executive told the publication.

related news

Adani Group had in February 2019 won the bids to manage and operate the six airports, and was supposed to take charge of the Ahmedabad, Lucknow and Mangaluru by August 12.

Cabinet approval for the remaining three airports is pending.

In March, the conglomerate told AAI that it will be unable to take control of the airports, citing force majeure due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the report said.

On June 8, Adani Group, in a letter to AAI, requested more time to improve its financial ability to take over the airports, the report said.

"Extension of time for satisfying conditions precedent to achieving financial closure… In view of the above, it is intimated that all expenditure and revenue contracts of all departments will have to be kept valid up to March 31, 2021, with a provision for extension by another six months for the smooth operation of the above six airports," the company said in the letter.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 11, 2020 11:04 am

tags #Adani #Airports Authority of India #Business

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Delhi reserves Punjabi Bagh crematorium for COVID-only funerals

Delhi reserves Punjabi Bagh crematorium for COVID-only funerals

Coronavirus vaccine | Johnson & Johnson to start human trials in July

Coronavirus vaccine | Johnson & Johnson to start human trials in July

Coronavirus state-wise tally June 11: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh cross 10,000 mark

Coronavirus state-wise tally June 11: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh cross 10,000 mark

most popular

Unlock 1.0 | Hotels prepare to welcome guests with free meals, discounted stays

Unlock 1.0 | Hotels prepare to welcome guests with free meals, discounted stays

India-China Ties | Incessant problems and the mirage of peace

India-China Ties | Incessant problems and the mirage of peace

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.