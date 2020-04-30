App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 30, 2020 01:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Airports, airlines brace for post-coronavirus world, work on SOPs to ensure safety

In the first phase, to enforce proper social distancing in airports and aircraft, only 30 percent of domestic and international flights will begin operations

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Airports and airlines in India are preparing their own standard operating procedures (SOPs) to resume services at 30 percent of the usual schedule, once the lockdown ends. Prior to lockdown, as many as 7,800 flights were scheduled daily.

In the first phase, to enforce proper social distancing in airports and aircraft, only 30 percent of domestic and international flights will begin operations, as per a report in the Business Standard.

The measure is in line with the Airports Authority of India’s (AAI) internal guideline which states that “once the lockdown is lifted, airports shall be facilitating limited domestic or international flights in phases.”

Close

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

related news

The guideline adds that only one terminal per airport would be allowed to function. This is to ensure a contained space for proper and frequent sanitisation, screening, proper seating plans, social distancing measures and opening of alternate check-in counters.

Follow our LIVE Updates on the coronavirus pandemic here

Notably, half of the 7,800 flights pre-lockdown were handled by airports controlled by the AAI. No dates have been announced yet on when the flights can begin operations, but companies are preparing nevertheless, it noted.

A limited number of food, beverage and retail outlets would be allowed to function with takeaway facilities; while shared spaces such as playrooms, prayer halls and smoking rooms would have limited access to minimise crowding, it added.

Airlines are also pre-empting lower demand for flights in their SOPs and new service schedules. GoAir, for example, will begin with a fleet of 8 to 10 aircraft, the paper added. As per estimates by the Airport Council International (ACI), footfalls in Asian airports will slip by 40 percent in CY20.

Flight operations were suspended on March 23, a day before the first phase of the country-wide lockdown to combat spread of COVID-19 began. The second phase of lockdown was extended till May 3, and is expected to be lifted in phases.

Follow our full COVID-19 coverage here

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on Apr 30, 2020 01:01 pm

tags #aviation #Business #coronavirus #Covid-19 #India

most popular

GDP report to show a damaged economy sliding into recession

GDP report to show a damaged economy sliding into recession

Coronavirus pandemic | Startup lobby seeks Rs 25,000-cr fund, relook at FDI changes

Coronavirus pandemic | Startup lobby seeks Rs 25,000-cr fund, relook at FDI changes

Coronavirus pandemic | Aarogya Setu may soon be default app on smartphones: Report

Coronavirus pandemic | Aarogya Setu may soon be default app on smartphones: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.