Airport charges may fall if Parliament passes AERA (Amendment) Bill

The government has decided to more than double the passenger traffic threshold for ‘major airports’, a move that may lead to a fall in airport charges, reports The Economic Times. It would also effectively reduce the ambit of the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA), an independent economic regulator tasked with deciding charges.

On June 24, the Cabinet approved the AERA (Amendment) Bill, which seeks to amend the definition of ‘major airports’ as well provisions for new tariff models for aerodromes. Currently, airports with an annual passenger traffic capacity of 1.5 million come under the purview of the Act.

If the amendment is passed by Parliament, it would change the definition of ‘major airports’ to include only those aerodromes handling more than 3.5 million passengers annually.

The amendment will also allow the government to bid out private airport projects at a predetermined tariff structure. In this model, the government will fix the fee to be charged by the prospective private airport operator, which will be linked to inflation for any future increase.

Of the 30 airports that are currently under the ambit of the AERA, the new government rules would leave only 13 airports under the ‘major airports’ classification. The charges at the 17 remaining airports will be decided by the Civil Aviation Ministry, and passengers and airlines can expect a respite.

AERA has faced criticism for employing a tariff model that led to high airport charges, with officials adding that the regulator had too much in its kitty as a result of the double-digit increase in air passenger traffic over the last four years.