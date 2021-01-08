Airlines, pharma companies in talks to work out logistics for COVID-19 vaccines: Report

Indian airlines are in discussions with pharmaceutical manufacturers to facilitate the delivery of COVID-19 vaccines across the country after the country's drug regulator cleared two jabs for emergency use.

Plans are afoot for the transportation and delivery of millions of doses to expedite the vaccination programme the rollout of which is expected in the next few days. Health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said the vaccination programme may begin on January 13.

A civil aviation ministry official told Mint that airlines’ cargo facilities will be used to distribute the vaccines. The business comes as good news for aviation firms who took a big hit due to the coronavirus.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Follow our LIVE Updates on the coronavirus pandemic here

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Air India is “fully prepared to transport the vaccines”, an official from the national carrier told the newspaper, adding there was still no word on when the process would begin.

Spokespersons for the GMR-operated Delhi and Hyderabad airports also said they were “ready to handle and distribute the COVID-19 vaccines.” Delhi airport, which has the country’s largest cargo hub, has equipped two terminals with facilities to handle temperature-sensitive shipments, it said.

Another source said a pact between the Centre and two pharma companies may be announced soon after which dispatch through airlines would commence.

Check here for the latest updates on all COVID-19 vaccines

Aviation officials also said they were “working with pharmaceutical companies and suppliers of temperature-controlled facilities to ensure proper handling at their facilities.” Both the approved vaccines, Covishield and COVAXIN, require 2-8C storage.

A spokesperson for GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo, attached to the Hyderabad International Airport, said they were “in talks to meet the specific requirement for export and import of COVID-19 vaccines.” They expect most exports to Asian, African and Latin American regions, while imports would likely be for ingredients from Europe.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India is now at 10,413,417 with 10,037,398 recoveries and 150,570 deaths as per the Health Ministry’s January 8 update. The mortality rate in the country stands at 1.4 percent, with Punjab reporting the highest (3.2 percent).

Globally, more than 8.80 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 18.98 lakh have died so far, as per the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre.