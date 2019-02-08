Airlines may offer alternate flying option for cancelled flight instead of refund: Report

An alternate flight instead of monetary compensation for cancelled flights could well be the future course of action by airlines according to revised passenger charter rules.

According to a report in Business Standard, a meeting was held between airline operators and government to reconsider last year’s charter rules which put a cap on compensation charges.

“The ministry has sought further comments from all the stakeholders and is keen to issue the regulations in the next few weeks,” the report said.

Last year, ministry of civil aviation had issued passenger charter rules which said that on fault of the airline, a passenger will be entitled to full reimbursement of amount in case a flight is delayed by more than four hours, free of charge accommodation to the passenger if the flight is delayed by more than 24 hours and compensation for missing connecting flight between the range of Rs 5,000 and Rs 20,000 among other things.

According to the report, due to objections raised by financially weak airlines, the draft proposal has been tweaked paving way for airlines to either provide an alternate flight as suitable to the passenger or provide refund of the ticket amount.

Recently, debt laden Jet Airways revised its penalty framework an economy-class passenger would have to pay an amount in between Rs 2,000 and Rs 3,800 (seat cancellation seven days prior to flight departure) or anywhere in between Rs 2,800 and Rs 4,600 (seat cancellation within seven days of departure).

“The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has proposed that regulation should be made applicable for departures from India and for Indian carriers only,” the report said.

The Federation of Indian Airlines, however, suggested that the airline should first offer an alternate airline within two hours of initial scheduled departure and the airline would be liable for refund only if no alternate flight is available.

“Airlines would also be required to provide a lock-in option for 24 hours after booking to allow a passenger to cancel or make amendments without additional charges. Fare difference, if any would be applicable and the facility would available up to seven days prior to departure,” the report said.