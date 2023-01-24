 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Airlines look to attract customers with lower airfares as domestic demand plummets after new year

Yaruqhullah Khan
Jan 24, 2023 / 06:04 PM IST

The new prices reflect the competitive landscape in India. The reduction in ticket prices is a positive sign for the airline industry, say experts.

Domestic airfares have tumbled on many major domestic routes after peaking in recent months, fuelled by high costs and large domestic demand around the new year and Christmas.

Budget carrier GoFirst has slashed airfares as part of its Republic Day sale. Passengers can book domestic fares starting at Rs 1,199, while international airfares start at Rs 6,599.

Similarly, Air India last week offered discounts on its flight tickets across the airline's domestic network. Starting from an incredibly low one-way fare of Rs 1,705, the discounts will be available on over 49 domestic destinations.

SpiceJet also announced a Republic Day sale where the airline is offering 26 percent off on domestic flights, with airfares starting at Rs 1,126. Akasa Air has also cut prices across its routes.