As heavy rains lash Delhi, airlines issue flight delay warnings from IGI airport

Flight operations at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport might get affected on July 20 due to bad weather in the national capital and domestic airlines have already started issuing flight delay warnings to their passengers.

Low-cost carriers SpiceJet and Vistara have issued flight delay warnings to their passengers on Twitter and have requested them to get in touch with the airline concerned for updated flight information.

“#WeatherUpdate: Due to bad weather (heavy rain) in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status," SpiceJet said in a tweet.

Similarly, Vistara said in a tweet that due to heavy rainfall expected in Delhi, arrivals/departures are likely to get impacted.

Delhi is expected to witness moderate to heavy rainfall, accompanied by a thunderstorm on July 20, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had said in its latest weather forecast.

On July 19, some parts of the national capital received light rainfall, bringing a little respite to residents from sultry weather. However, the maximum temperature settled at 37.7 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal.