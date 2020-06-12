Airlines heave sigh of relief as domestic travel demand picks up despite COVID scare: Report

After two months of lockdown and despite fears that coronavirus may dissuade travellers, airlines are plying flights at full allowed capacity since the Centre reopened domestic travel.

IndiGo, in fact, had overbooking for flights on many routes; and GoAir had 70-80 percent passenger load in certain sectors and 100 percent for flights bound to Lucknow and Varanasi, Mint reported.

A source told the paper that IndiGo’s flights to most metros were at near full booking, and routes to Cochin, Bhubaneshwar, Ranchi and Patna are also in demand. “Some sectors even saw overbooking. The trends show that the fear and apprehension have slowly dissipated as travellers learn to live with the virus," they added.

The source added that flight loads for IndiGo “a fortnight into the opening of domestic travel has been near robust”, with average loads on the airlines’ Airbus A320 fleet at 128. The fleet has a maximum capacity of 180-186 depending on the configuration.

A spokesperson for GoAir told the paper the operations have seen a “good restart”. IndiGo and SpiceJet, however, did not respond to queries, it added.

Data from Ixigo showed a rise in travel from non-metros to metros as India re-opened offices – routes such as Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Bengaluru, Mumbai-Ahmedabad and Mumbai-Kolkata have also gone up 22-30 percent in the first week of June first-week, compared to last week of May. Lucknow-Chennai saw a 6 percent increase and Lucknow-Kolkata a 4 percent jump.

“Bookings across key routes in June have increased by 45-50 percent as compared to May last week when domestic flights had just reopened. Airfares have also decreased 20-25 percent week-on-week, making flying an attractive option for all travellers planning their immediate trips," said Aloke Bajpai, CEO and Co-founder, Ixigo told the paper.

The development has given the sector much needed relief as it reels from travel restrictions in India and abroad due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Banks with a stake in the sector are also taking this as a positive for the times to come, it added.

Domestic travel was opened from June 1 after being shut down from March 25 when the Centre imposed a countrywide lockdown. Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on May 25 announced that domestic air travel restrictions would be lifted, with certain conditions – flight operation at 33 percent of pre-coronavirus schedule for the year.

The problems are far from solved, however, as the sector may still require up to Rs 35,000 crore funding till FY23, ICRA had noted.