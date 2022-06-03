Airlines can't deny boarding to person with disability without doctor permission: DGCA

Representative Image

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation on June 3 released a new draft provision wherein airlines can no longer deny boarding on a flight to a person with a disability.

The Indian aviation regulator said that airlines from June 3 will first have to consult a doctor and get the doctor to certify if a person with a disability cannot be allowed to board.

"In case an airline perceives that the health of a passenger may deteriorate in-flight, the said passenger will have to be examined by a doctor- who shall categorically state the medical condition and whether the passenger is fit to fly or not," the DGCA said in its notification.

Last month, the DGCA had imposed a Rs 5 lakh fine on IndiGo airlines after a special child along with his parents were denied boarding at Ranchi Airport on May 7.

DGCA had said that special situations deserve extraordinary responses but the airline staff failed to rise up to the occasion and in the process committed lapses in adherence to the letter and spirit of the Civil Aviation Requirements (Regulations).

According to IndiGo, the ground staff had waited for the child to calm down till the last minute, but to no avail. IndiGo’s comment on the DGCA order is awaited.