Airlines adhering to hand baggage policy: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Airlines have been told to strictly follow the 'one hand bag' rule, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) had issued a circular on February 24, 2000 to enforce the rule, he said during the Question Hour.

However, ladies hand bag, an overcoat or wrap, a rug or a blanket, a camera or a pair of binoculars, reasonable amount of reading material for flight, umbrella or walking stick, infant’s feed for consumption during flight and infant’s carrying basket provided an infant is carried, collapsible wheel chair or a pair of crutches or braces for passenger’s use if dependent on these and a gift item purchased from duty free shops are among the items that can be carried along with the hand bag.

According to the BCAS circular dated May 11, 2000, one laptop may also be allowed as an additional item with one hand bag.

Airlines are adhering to the guidelines issued by BCAS in their hand baggage policy and are giving wide publicity to this rule through their website, social media and signages, he said.

Scindia said the BCAS has sensitised airline operators for strict implementation of the the one hand bag rule in its meeting on January 12, 2022.