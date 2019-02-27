App
Last Updated : Feb 27, 2019 12:25 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Airline Vistara halts service to north Indian cities amid tensions

"Due to airspace restrictions, flights to and from Amritsar, Srinagar, Chandigarh and Jammu are currently on hold," Vistara, a joint venture between India's Tata Sons Limited and Singapore Airlines Limited said in a tweet.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Indian airline Vistara said on Wednesday flights to and from four cities in northern India are on hold as tensions between nuclear-armed neighbours India and Pakistan escalate.

India said its warplanes struck a militant training camp inside Pakistan on Tuesday, raising the risk of conflict between the two countries.
First Published on Feb 27, 2019 12:22 pm

tags #aviation #Business #Companies #Vistara

