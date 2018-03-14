Airfares surge by 10% after IndiGo and GoAir cancel 65 flights

After the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) grounded 8 A320neos aircraft used by IndiGo and 3 by GoAir, over to mid-air incidents, the carriers have had to cancel around 65 flights.

The cancellation of these flights has led to a surge in airfares by as much as 10 percent.

According to an Economic Times report, the cancellation of 65 saw the price of a ticket from Delhi to Mumbai surge to Rs 12,000, as people looked for alternate carriers to travel. However, the surge is expected to fall back soon.

IndiGo, that operates close to 1,000 flights a day has had to cancel 47, while GoAir cancelled 18 of its 140 daily flights.

Passengers have been provided with two options — that of a full refund or the booking of another flight at an additional cost.

Airfares to tier-2 destinations also witnessed a surge on Tuesday. Last-minute fares from Delhi to Bhubaneswar ranged from Rs 7,000 to Rs 29,000 on Tuesday, and Rs 9,000 to Rs 27,000 for Wednesday.

Similarly, the Delhi to Guwahati route saw fares range between Rs 6,000 and Rs 24,000 on Tuesday and Rs 7,000 and Rs 12,000 for Wednesday.