Airfares have fallen up to 60% in the last few days, says aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on June 7 said airfares on many domestic routes in India have fallen around 14-60 percent in the last few days.

Citing the example of airfares on the Delhi-Srinagar route, the minister said that if a customer was to book a flight on the route on June 5 for June 6, he would have to pay anything between Rs 11,913 and Rs 18,592.

However, if a customer was to book a flight for June 7 on June 6, the prices had fallen to around Rs 10,626 to Rs 16,506.

"Similarly, for Delhi-Leh, it was Rs 8,658 to Rs 24,644, which came down to Rs 9,707 to Rs 16,034," Scindia said.

The minister said a comparison sheet of airfares which indicated that airfares on the Delhi-Pune, Delhi-Leh, Delhi-Ahmedabad, and Delhi-Srinagar routes had fallen significantly in the last two days.

The fall in airfares comes just a few days after the minister held a meeting with the Airlines Advisory Group on June 5.

At the meeting, the minister had expressed the need for maximum ticket prices to be within an acceptable range and had conveyed this message clearly to the airlines.

"The objective is to ensure that air travel remains affordable and accessible for the passengers, while also taking into account the various challenges faced by the aviation industry," Scindia said.

While speaking at a press conference in Delhi today while presenting a report card of the aviation sector's performance in the nine years of Narendra Modi-led government, he said it is crucial to avoid exorbitant prices, especially considering the recent incidents such as the Go First situation, as well as other unforeseen events or emergencies.

Scindia also said that India will have more than 200 airports, heliports and water aerodromes in the next five years and Indian carriers will order up to 1,400 additional planes during the period.

The minister added that in the last nine years, India had increased the number of airports in the country from 74 (including heliports and waterports) in 2014 to 148 now.

"In 2013-14, India saw six crore domestic flyers. Now, this number is 14.5 crore, up by 135 percent. Similarly, the number of international air travellers has grown by 50 percent during the period, from 4.7 crore to 7 crore," Scindia said.

He added that India's cargo handling capacity including both domestic and international has grown by 65 percent from 2.2 million tonnes to 3.6 million tonnes.

"We have become the world's third-largest aviation market due to the progressive policies adopted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.

Talking about the increase in the fleet size, Scindia said in 2014, the number of aircraft with Indian carriers was 400, which has gone up to 700 now, registering a 75 percent growth.

"Air India has just placed a historic order of 470 aircraft worth $70 billion. This is just the beginning. It is expected that Indian carriers will order an additional 1,200 to 1,400 planes in the next five years," he added.

The aviation minister said the number of airports, heliports and water aerodromes will go past 200 in the next five years.

"In 2014, there were only three greenfield airports. Now, 11 more are ready and 10 more have been approved. Similarly, the northeast region used to have nine airports in 2014 and the number has gone up to 17," he said.

Scindia asserted that the airport sector will see an investment of Rs 1 lakh crore in the next few years.

"By 2030, we will see 45 crore domestic flyers annually, up by 300 percent from the current figures. The capacity of airports is being hiked. The combined airport capacity of the six metros at present is 22 crore passengers annually. With Navi Mumbai and Greater Noida, the capacity will almost double to 41.5 crore," he said.

The minister noted that under the subsidised UDAN scheme, nearly 1.2 crore passengers have flown on 2.2 lakh flights so far.

"We will soon start international UDAN flights too," he said.

Promoting helicopter usage, a push to flying-training schools and Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) are among the areas that the ministry is working on, Scindia said.