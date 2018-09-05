Airfares at Rs 999, Rs 1399: Airlines offer discounts to woo flyers, strengthen customer loyalty

Rising operational costs, surging fuel prices and a weak rupee are not deterring India’s aviation sector. Airlines are looking at ways to shore up loyal customer base offering discounts, partly to insulate themselves against a rainy day.

The likes of Jet Airways, IndiGo, GoAir and AirAsia have, over the past week, offered airfares at discounts, both on domestic and international routes.

IndiGo is offering discounts on at least 10 lakh seats across 59 destinations for all-inclusive one-way fares starting at Rs 999. The sale, which ends on September 6, is for travel between September 18, 2018, and March 30, 2019. Besides discounted tickets, the airline is also offering cashback on payments made through Mobikwik wallet.

Similarly, AirAsia India and Wadia Group’s GoAir have offered discounts on domestic and international airfares starting at Rs 999 and Rs 1,399, respectively.

Jet Airways, which is going through turbulent times financially, is the latest to join the discounts bandwagon. On Tuesday, the Naresh Goyal-led carrier announced a six-day global fare sale, offering 25 lakh seats on an up to 30 percent discount on the base fare for domestic and international flights.

Sharat Dhall, COO at travel portal yatra.com, told Moneycontrol that airlines use such sales and discounts to drive up their advance bookings and that such offers usually come up during off-peak travel season.

“Airlines sell different slabs at different prices. They work the numbers such that fares for the forward bookings look very attractive. This helps them manage the overall realisation of that flight. Early bookings also result in money in the bank, which is a positive for the airlines,” he said.

Air passenger traffic growth

While the industry is witnessing muted revenue growth, passenger demand continues to rise. Air passenger traffic registered a 20.82 percent growth in July. Airlines witnessed passenger traffic growth in each of the past 48 months, according to DGCA data.

Domestic airlines flew 8 crore passengers in the six months to July 2018 against 6.5 crore passengers in the year-ago period.

Airline discounts will only propel passenger traffic air travel. Aviation researcher Centre for Asia Pacific Aviation (CAPA) expects the domestic traffic to grow at 18-20 percent this year and international at 10-12 percent.

Calling the airline industry a competitive market, Dhall said that every player is jostling for market share. “If the airlines are able to get a large number of customers due to such discounts during a certain period, they ultimately fare better in market share than their competitors,” he said.

Losses expected by the airline industry

According to data by Centre for Asia Pacific Aviation (CAPA), the Indian airline industry is expected to post losses worth $1.65-1.90 billion this fiscal year. This is substantially higher than the previous projections by CAPA in January, which stood at $430-460 million.

The report said that the previous report took oil to be below $70 per barrel and the exchange rate at Rs 65-67. However, as the rupee fell below Rs 70 and oil prices were assumed at $75-80 per barrel, the estimates went up.

The report predicts that budget airlines like IndiGo and GoAir would either break even in their full-year financial results or report minimal profits, without negating the possibility of losses. A downward spiral is not expected from the industry as yet due to support from a wider macroeconomic strength of the country.

Jet Airways reported a loss of Rs 1,323 crore on a total income of Rs 6,066.91 crore in Q1FY19, while Spicejet posted a net loss of Rs 38 crore during the same period. This is against its Rs 175 crore profit in the same quarter last year. IndiGo’s profits fell by 97 percent through June.