Airfare refund case | SC asks Centre to discuss issue with airlines, consider easing of credit shell terms

The Supreme Court on June 12 asked the civil aviation ministry and domestic airlines to work out a solution for the refund of airfares to customers who had booked flight tickets during the lockdown.

SC said they could consider providing either a full refund or a longer validity of two years for the credit shell that customers get in lieu of the refunds.

SC asked why credit should be limited to a short period or for the same route, suggesting these terms need to be eased.

Airlines have been batting against a full refund after customers demanded a refund for the tickets instead of adding the refund amount to a credit shell that can be used to book tickets later within a specified period.

SpiceJet told the apex court that no airlines across the world are issuing full refunds. They requested to be allowed to work with the aviation regulator DGCA and the government to find a solution.

Airlines have suffered a hit of $60 billion globally and as 49 percent of the flying cost is fixed, there is zero revenue for the airline, SpiceJet said.

SC will hear the plea next after three weeks.