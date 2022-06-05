Airfare for India bound flights from UAE likely to double during July and August

After a two-year slew due to strong Covid-19 norms which curbed travel, now loosening of Covid norms is likely to boost travel to India from the UAE.
The summer months of July and August which are considered the 'summer holiday months' in Dubai may see a doubling in demand for travel, many expatriate families travel back to India during this time, Khaleej times reported.
High-airfare costs have kept cost-conscious expatriate families in the UAE from visiting their home countries in the last two years. The fear regarding a resumption of Covid norms had added to the scare.
Currently, the price of one ticket to India stands at approximately Dh1,500 ( ₹31728.41) to Dh1,600( ₹33843.63), depending on the destination, the Dubai-based English daily reported.
“Flights to home countries are expensive while flying to Europe and US is a challenge. Airfares to popular destinations in India will see a sharp increase in the coming weeks as expat families will increasingly fly to their home countries,” Avinash Adnani, managing director of Pluto Travels told the Khaleej Times.
Travel industry executives apprehend that fares to popular Indian cities could reach up to Dh3,000 (₹63,456.33) in the months of July and August.