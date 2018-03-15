App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 15, 2018 07:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Aircraft grounding: IndiGo cancels 488 flights, GoAir 138

Passengers are likely to face harrowing times with IndiGo and GoAir deciding to cancel more than 600 flights this month, of which 480 are by IndiGo alone, following grounding of 11 A320 neo planes with faulty Pratt & Whitney (P&W) engines.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Passengers are likely to face harrowing times with IndiGo and GoAir deciding to cancel more than 600 flights this month, of which 480 are by IndiGo alone, following grounding of 11 A320 neo planes with faulty Pratt & Whitney (P&W) engines.

The cancellations by the two budget carriers, which operate more than 1,200 flights daily on average, may significantly disrupt the summer schedule. There was no immediate clarity about the way possible compensation and alternative choices would be made available to the passengers already having tickets.

IndiGo, which has the largest share in the domestic aviation market, would be cancelling as many as 488 flights during the period March 15-31. GoAir has decided to cancel a total of 138 flights between March 15-22, as per announcements made on their respective websites.

According to the curtailed flight schedule submitted to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and posted on the airline's website, IndiGo would not operate 36 daily flights between March 15 and March 21.

related news

Another 18 daily flights would remain cancelled between March 22 and March 24. The number of flights cancelled between March 25 and March 31 stands at 16 per day, the airline indicated.

This takes the total number of cancelled flights to 488 till the end of this month.

The revised schedule of Wadia group-promoted GoAir showed that the airline has cancelled seven daily flights to 10 destinations between March 16 and March 24 apart from cancelling six services per week between March 15 and March 22. On the whole, 138 flights stand cancelled.

Put together, IndiGo and GoAir have cancelled around 626 flights.

While the airlines have said that choice of alternative flights and refund would be offered for the passengers, it was not immediately clear how the process would be implemented.

While an IndiGo spokesperson said the airline follows all the guidelines as per the relevant provisions of the applicable regulations, to the same query, a GoAir spokesperson said, "We follow the process as specified by DGCA in its CAR (Civil Aviation Requirement). The same has also been published on our website."

The DGCA stipulates certain norms to be followed in case of cancelled flights and in the current situation, the grounding of a total of 11 A320 neos, powered by faulty P&W engines has been done after the regulator's directive.

While IndiGo and GoAir have a total of 45 A320 neo planes with P&W engines, 14 of them are on the ground.

tags #Current Affairs

most popular

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC