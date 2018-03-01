App
Feb 23, 2018 12:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Aircel employees seeking new jobs after being warned to brace for 'difficult times ahead'

As per the report, many employees want to leave the telecom sector as soon as possible.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

After Aircel's management told its employees to brace for 'more difficult times ahead', the 5,000 odd-employees are staring at a job market already clogged with former employees of loss-making telcos, according to a report in The Economic Times.

As per the report, many employees want to leave the sector as soon as possible, especially after the warning letter was sent to them by their CEO. The telcos are currently grappling with losses and in order to cover the costs, they are either shutting down their business or going ahead with a merger.

Headhunters have already received several CVs from Aircel employees and are expecting it to shoot up post the management's warning letter.

"Where will they go? The market is already choking with former employees of other telcos," said A Ramachandran, partner at search firm Ema Partners, told the newspaper. "Operators are mostly on a hiring freeze, so there are very few spots where we can place a fresh batch of job seekers," he said.

He added that Aircel employees who have reached out to him have raised concerns about their salaries. As of now, the search firm has received resumes of senior personnel in finance and business departments.

