Airbus signs MoU with GMR Group to collaborate on aviation services in India

Airbus and GMR Group will team up to explore potential synergies in several strategic areas of aviation services, including maintenance, components, training, digital and airport services, an Airbus statement said.

PTI
February 04, 2021 / 01:20 PM IST
Airbus signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) withGMRGroup to explore collaboration opportunities across aviation services, technologies and innovation.

The MoU was signed at Aero India 2021 here.

Airbus and GMR Group will team up to explore potential synergies in several strategic areas of aviation services, including maintenance, components, training, digital and airport services, an Airbus statement said.

As part of the MoU, Airbus andGMRwill collaborate to explore a broad scope of aviation services both for commercial and military aircraft, it said.
first published: Feb 4, 2021 01:20 pm

