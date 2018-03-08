App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 08, 2018 08:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

Airbus signs contracts with two Indian startups

Startups were part of the five startups chosen a year back from the second season of the Airbus Bizlab technology acceleration programme.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

European plane manufacturer Airbus and its subsidiary Navblue today said they have signed contracts with two Indian startups - Neewee and Eflight - to build innovative solutions that can be enhanced to meet the firm's as well as industry needs.

The startups were part of the five startups chosen a year back from the second season of the Airbus Bizlab technology acceleration programme, which attracted 137 applications from nine countries, a release issued by the European firm said.

"These partnerships stand as an example of our commitment towards engaging with the entrepreneurial community and creating business opportunities for them, especially with Airbus," said Bruno Gutierres, head of Airbus BizLab.

Airbus in its release said Neewee's solution, called procuSense, will enhance certainty to manufacturing supply chain and procurement operations at the firm, using advanced analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence.

Eflight's trip support solution will offer a comprehensive suite of services that allows business jet pilots to optimise plans for fuel, time, route and weather, it added.

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC