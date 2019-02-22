Airbus sees growing demand for choppers in India in 3-5 years

Airbus on Friday said it foresees a growing demand for civil and para public helicopters in the country in the next 3-5 years.

"We are expecting the demand for civil and para public helicopters to be between 50-75 helicopters in the next 3-5 years," Airbus spokesperson said.

Milestone Aviation Group Limited (Milestone), a GECAS company and the global leader in helicopter leasing, and Airbus Helicopters Friday announced that Heligo Charters Private Limited (HCPL), a Mumbai-based non-scheduled helicopter operator has taken delivery of its first H145 helicopter.

The helicopter configuration allows it to perform a variety of missions, and the aircraft taken on lease from Milestone will start operations soon in the state of Jharkhand.

"We take immense pride in the fact that Heligo has placed its trust in Milestone's certainty of execution to deliver the aircraft, coupled with our financial and technical capabilities. We look forward to continuing to grow this long-term relationship," Milestone SVP Commercial Michael York said.

HCPL is a leading onshore and offshore helicopter services provider to Oil and Gas Industry, Corporates and VIP travel in India.

The company currently operates 10 helicopters, including four Airbus AS365 N3 Dauphins.

"HCPL will use the versatile H145 helicopter for a variety of missions. With enhanced safety features and a reputation for reduced maintenance, the H145 is an ideal craft for performing diverse roles," Heligo Charters Pvt Ltd. CEO Capt K Padmanabhan said.

Airbus' H145 is the latest member of its 4-tonne-class twin-engine rotorcraft product range with designed-in mission capability and flexibility, especially in high and hot operating conditions, the company said.

Compact in size, this helicopters small footprint and large, flexible cabin makes it the aircraft of choice for a variety of missions, it added.