Airbus pips Boeing at Farnborough Airshow; Indian airlines make bulk orders

The annual Farnborough Airshow this year reflected the optimism in the aviation industry. The show which started on July 16 and extends till July 22 saw Airbus marginally outdoing Boeing, securing order commitments for 186 aircraft, as opposed to 175 for the Chicago-based aircraft manufacturer.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) estimates that 7.8 billion passengers will take to the skies in 2036, almost double the four billion expected to travel in 2018. India is set to be the third largest aviation market, overtaking Spain, Japan, and Germany.

Growth in the sector is seeing a shift towards the Asia-Pacific region, with China expected to surpass the United States as the world’s biggest aviation market. China’s domestic passenger market added 59 million journeys in 2017 over the year-ago period.

With the growth in domestic traffic outpacing that for international travel, the market for narrow-body or single-aisle aircraft acquires greater importance. In this segment, Airbus’ A320neo aircraft got 159 orders while rival Boeing’s 737 MAX secured 145 orders at the airshow.

However, for manufacturers, the wide-body aircraft market is also important due to wider margins from a bigger selling price. Airbus received 27 orders for its A350 family of long-range, twin-engine wide-body jetliners.

Asia remains a key market for Airbus. Taiwanese aviation start-up Starlux Airlines, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Airbus to acquire 12 A350-1000s and also five narrow-body A350-900s for its domestic fleet.

Keeping with IATA’s expectations, announcements coming in from the Farnborough Airshow prove that Indian skies are a happy hunting ground for aircraft manufacturers. Both Airbus and Boeing clinched substantial orders.

Jet Airways was named as the client which had placed a previously unidentified order for 74 Boeing 737 MAX planes. The deal is valued at $8.8 billion at current prices. On the other hand, Vistara announced plans to add 50 Airbus A320neo aircraft to its fleet. A letter of intent for 13 planes was signed at Farnborough. Vistara also made a commitment to acquire the remaining 37 planes through a lessor.

Low-cost carrier AirAsia is also thought to be considering orders for 130 Airbus planes, according to a report in Forbes. The largest order from the first day of at Farnborough was clinched by Airbus. An undisclosed lessor - an entity which leases planes to airlines – placed an order for 80 A320neo planes.

Airline diplomacy

The long-standing duopoly in airline manufacturing has also acquired a political dimension in the backdrop of the trade war between China and the United States. Aircraft orders can be viewed as a sign of goodwill and amity between countries. The fact that Airbus has cornered the bulk of orders from Asian airlines should be no surprise given the prevailing geopolitical climate. Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg also acknowledged that business was taking a hit because of the ongoing trade war.

He told Bloomberg that the aerospace business thrives on free and open global trade and that the company was hopeful of surmounting trade barriers through negotiations.

IATA has identified a number of risks that could mitigate its positive outlook for the aviation sector. Global passenger count is expected to touch 7.8 billion by 2036 if the extant policy framework is to remain constant. Policy stimulus and market liberalization will see this number rise to 11.5 billion.

However, the IATA also reckons that a pick-up in protectionist policies could slow down air traffic. The number of air travelers by 2036 is estimated to be just over 6 billion in the event of a prolonged trade war and anti-immigration policies.