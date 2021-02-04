MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Airbus partners with Flytech Aviation Academy to train drone pilots in India

Under the MoU, both Airbus and Flytech Aviation Academy will work toward providing best-in-class training to budding drone pilots, ensuring the highest standards of safety and quality.

PTI
February 04, 2021 / 04:58 PM IST
Source: Reuters

Source: Reuters

Airbus signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Flytech Aviation Academy, a leading Indian aviation training academy, to explore collaboration opportunities in Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (RPAS) training. The MoU was inked at Aero India 2021, the country's premier defence and aerospace show, which began here on Wednesday.

Airbus said in a statement that it brings a wealth of experience in aviation training, courseware development, safety and quality standards, while Flytech excels in aviation training services, including the training of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV). The two will look for synergies.

Crown Group signs MoU with TIDCO to develop aerospace cluster near Salem airport in Tamil Nadu

"The drone technology is being rapidly adopted as its potential and applicability in multiple industries and domains, including commercial entities, individuals, armed forces and government organisations is being recognised," said Captain Mamatha, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Flying Instructor at Flytech Aviation Academy.

According to the statement, the government estimates that there are 40,000 drones in the country and expects the number to reach one million in five years. That will require some 500,000 drone pilots.

Close

Related stories

"The drone and remotely piloted aircraft industry is evolving rapidly. This increases the demand for drone pilots equipped with the necessary skills and knowledge of safety and flying, regulations along with technical proficiency," said Remi Maillard, President and Managing Director Airbus India & South Asia.

"As part of the MoU, Airbus and Flytech will work toward providing best-in-class training to budding drone pilots,ensuring the highest standards of safety and quality", the statement said.
PTI
TAGS: #Airbus #Business #Drone Pilots #Flytech Aviation Academy #RPAS Training
first published: Feb 4, 2021 04:58 pm

Must Listen

Macro Minutes | Economist Rathin Roy decodes the Union Budget 2021 for Moneycontrol

Macro Minutes | Economist Rathin Roy decodes the Union Budget 2021 for Moneycontrol

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.