App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 28, 2020 07:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Airbus nears settlements with US, UK, French investigators

Airbus did not disclose details of how much it could pay to settle the cases, but it could reach billions of euros.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Airbus on Tuesday said it has reached potential settlement deals with authorities in the US, Britain and France investigating alleged fraud and bribery. If the plea deals are approved by courts in all three countries, that would end four years of investigations that have damaged the European plane maker's reputation and bottom line.

The settlements would also mean executives wouldn't have to face trial.

Airbus did not disclose details of how much it could pay to settle the cases, but it could reach billions of euros.

Close

British and French authorities are investigating alleged fraud and bribery related to Airbus' use of outside consultants to sell planes. US authorities are also investigating Airbus' compliance with American arms trafficking regulations.

related news

Airbus said in a statement on Tuesday that it has "reached agreement in principle" with the investigating bodies, but released no details. It said the potential settlement agreements must be approved by courts in the three countries.

Airbus, one of Europe's leading manufacturers, has suffered financially because of the investigations, and has promised to cut out middlemen from its business dealings.

The French financial prosecutor's office and British Serious Fraud Office started investigating in 2016, and the U.S. Department of Justice joined in 2018.

The Airbus investigation was one of the first and biggest cases led by the French financial prosecutor's office, which has only reached five settlements since it was created in 2014. The largest plea deal was with Google, which agreed to pay 500 million euros to settle a tax fraud claim.

If the French plea deal is confirmed, Airbus must pay out the settlement within eight days.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 28, 2020 06:55 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.