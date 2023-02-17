 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Airbus maintains narrowbody lead and is back in the widebody game with Air India order

Ameya Joshi
Feb 17, 2023 / 09:49 AM IST

The A350 widebody will become Air India’s flagship in terms of product as well as routes and this definitely is music to the ears of Airbus.

Airbus was first off the blocks when it was time to announce the Air India order on Valentine’s day. Representative image (Source: Reuters)

Airbus was first off the blocks when it was time to announce the Air India order on Valentine’s day. The announcement talked about 250 firm orders comprising 140 A320neo, 70 A321neo, six A350-900 and 34 A350-1000 planes. This is in addition to the handful of A320neo aircraft joining the fleet starting this quarter.

With this order, Airbus has protected its turf and made inroads into the widebody market in India. When initial reports about negotiations for this deal started trickling in, Boeing was sitting on a huge inventory of the MAX and was in a position to sell the planes at a discount and offer them much earlier than Airbus could. Airbus has its slots for the A320 family booked for a long period.

What do the numbers say?

Airbus commands over two-thirds of the market in India in the civil aviation space — 84% of all narrowbody aircraft in India are from Airbus. When it comes to widebody aircraft, Airbus has none. It is not that airlines in India have not operated Airbus widebodies — Jet Airways had 10 A330s and Kingfisher airlines had five; Air India has operated A330s and Indian Airlines operated the A300/A310. But since 2019, when Jet Airways went down, Airbus has that slate empty with all 48 widebody aircraft currently registered in India being Boeing planes.