Airbus investing up to 1 billion euros on A220 passenger jet program this year

Airbus SE plans to invest between 500 million euros and 1 billion euros (418.5 million pounds-838.5 million pounds) this year on its A220 passenger jet program, Chief Executive Guillaume Faury said on February 20 at the company's A220 factory in Canada.

Earlier in February, Airbus raised its stake in the A220 program - known as Airbus Canada - to 75 percent from 50.1 percent after teaming up with the government of the Canadian province of Quebec to buy Bombardier's 33.5 percent stake.