App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 21, 2020 08:18 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Airbus investing up to 1 billion euros on A220 passenger jet program this year

Earlier in February, Airbus raised its stake in the A220 program - known as Airbus Canada - to 75 percent from 50.1 percent.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Airbus SE plans to invest between 500 million euros and 1 billion euros (418.5 million pounds-838.5 million pounds) this year on its A220 passenger jet program, Chief Executive Guillaume Faury said on February 20 at the company's A220 factory in Canada.

Earlier in February, Airbus raised its stake in the A220 program - known as Airbus Canada - to 75 percent from 50.1 percent after teaming up with the government of the Canadian province of Quebec to buy Bombardier's 33.5 percent stake.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 21, 2020 08:16 am

tags #Airbus

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.