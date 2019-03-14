Airbus, Ethiopian Airlines discussing new plane deal: Official

The offical said President Emmanuel Macron and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed had spoken about a possible new contract during Macron's visit to Addis Ababa earlier this week.
European planemaker Airbus and Ethiopian Airlines are discussing a possible new contract as part of the airline's fleet renovation, a French presidential source said on March 14.The offical said President Emmanuel Macron and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed had spoken about a possible new contract during Macron's visit to Addis Ababa earlier this week.
First Published on Mar 14, 2019 12:55 pm