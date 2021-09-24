MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Moneycontrol Pro in association with Quants League Sep'21 Edition brings to you to 5-Days Live Algorithmic Options Trading Virtual Conference. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Airbus Defence-TASL project will enhance domestic supply chain capability, says Ratan Tata

The defence ministry on Friday signed a contract of nearly Rs 20,000 crore with Airbus Defence and Space of Spain to procure 56 C-295 aircraft.

PTI
September 24, 2021 / 02:23 PM IST
Former Tata Sons chief Ratan Tata at the wedding of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta.

Former Tata Sons chief Ratan Tata at the wedding of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta.

The clearance of the joint project between Airbus Defence and Tata Advanced Systems to build transport aircraft C-295 in India is a "bold step" that will create a domestic supply chain capability of international standards, Tata group Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata said on Friday.

The defence ministry on Friday signed a contract of nearly Rs 20,000 crore with Airbus Defence and Space of Spain to procure 56 C-295 aircraft.

As per the deal, 16 aircraft will be delivered in a flyaway condition and the remaining 40 will be manufactured in India by a consortium of the Airbus Defence and Tata Advanced Systems Ltd (TASL) within 10 years of signing the contract.

Reacting to the development, Tata in a statement said,"The clearance of the joint project between Airbus Defence and Tata Advanced Systems to build the C-295 is a great step forward in the opening up of aviation and avionics projects in India."

He further said,"The C-295 is a multi-role aircraft with several reconfigurations to meet mission requirements. It envisages total manufacturing of the aircraft in India. It will create a domestic supply chain capability of international standards, which has never been undertaken before."

Close

Related stories

On behalf of the Tata Group, the veteran industrialist congratulated Airbus and the Indian defence ministry, for "this bold step in fully building this state-of-the-art multi-role aircraft in India in support of the "Make in India' thrust to bolster the country's equity framework".

The long-pending procurement of C-295 was cleared by the Cabinet Committee on Security two weeks back. This is the first project of its kind in which a military aircraft will be manufactured in India by a private company.
PTI
Tags: #Airbus #Business #Companies #defence #Ratan Tata #TASL
first published: Sep 24, 2021 02:25 pm

Must Listen

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.