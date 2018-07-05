Airbus CEO worried United States trade dispute escalation could impact air traffic

Enders told reporters following a visit with employees at a Bombardier plane factory near Montreal. "If there are retaliatory measures ... this could impact air traffic.
"Of course we're worried if this escalates," Enders told reporters following a visit with employees at a Bombardier plane factory near Montreal. "If there are retaliatory measures ... this could impact air traffic. We very much hope this is not going to be the case."Airbus has taken a majority stake in Bombardier's CSeries jetliner program after completing a tie-up with the Canadian train-and-plane-maker on July 1.
First Published on Jul 5, 2018 12:32 pm