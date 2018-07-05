App
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2018 12:33 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Airbus CEO worried United States trade dispute escalation could impact air traffic

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Airbus Chief Executive Tom Enders said on Wednesday he is worried an escalation in a US trade dispute with other countries could trigger retaliation that could impact air traffic.

"Of course we're worried if this escalates," Enders told reporters following a visit with employees at a Bombardier plane factory near Montreal. "If there are retaliatory measures ... this could impact air traffic. We very much hope this is not going to be the case."

Airbus has taken a majority stake in Bombardier's CSeries jetliner program after completing a tie-up with the Canadian train-and-plane-maker on July 1.
First Published on Jul 5, 2018 12:32 pm

tags #Airbus #World News

