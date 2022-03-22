Airbus A 350 or Boeing 787: Which widebody plane is superior?

AFP

The action in the Indian market for widebody aircraft is hotting up. Airbus kicked off the action, bringing the Airbus A 350 Extra Wide Body (XWB) demonstrator aircraft to the Hyderabad Wings biannual air show. It showcased the aircraft in Delhi and Mumbai before proceeding to the air show. The aircraft is capable of flying non-stop for up to 19 hours, with Singapore Airlines using it on the New York-Singapore route.

Addressing the media, Francois Obe, Head, Widebody Marketing Development, Airbus, said that the XWB has opened up the whole of North America for Indian carriers to launch non-stop flights, including launching a Bengaluru-San Francisco flight.

The pilot community is sure that now that Airbus has brought its latest Extra Long Haul aircraft to India, Boeing will follow. Vistara has already ordered the Boeing 787-9, which can fly 15 hours non-stop and reach the interiors of the US. Vistara is still awaiting permission from the US government to start flights there.

The emphasis on widebody aircraft comes at a time when the Indian government is pushing Indian carriers to make India a global hub for aviation, just as Dubai and Singapore are. For this, Indian carriers need to increase the number of widebody planes in their fleet. At the moment, Air India and Vistara are the only Indian carriers that have aircraft to launch long and ultra-long-haul flights to Europe, the US, Canada and Australia.

Potential to reduce congestion

Pilots also maintain that the widebody aircraft can be used to operate domestic flights between key metro cities, thereby cutting down on airport and route congestion. “A widebody aircraft like the Boeing 787 or Airbus 350 can be operated, say, between Delhi and Mumbai or Delhi and Kolkata. This will cut down on frequency of flights as more passengers will be transported on these widebody aircraft, thereby cutting down on airport congestion caused by too many frequencies of narrow-body aircraft, which dominate the Indian domestic market,” says a former Commander and instructor.

Little wonder then that the aircraft manufacturers see huge potential selling their aircraft to Indian carriers. But for an airline, getting new aircraft is a complex process.

“Broadly, fleet decisions are the highest capital cost for airlines and have to be forecast and planned for the long term, which can extend to 25 years,” says Satyendra Pandey, Managing Partner, aviation advisory firm AT-TV.

“For airlines fleet procurement decisions involve a host of considerations. The starting point is ideally mission requirements or the nature of the routes that the airline flies or intends to fly and the ability of the aircraft to serve those requirements,” Pandey says, adding that concurrently, the economics have to work.

Gustav Baldauf, former Chief Operating Officer, AI, concurs, noting that before an airline compares aircraft types there should be a definition of what is needed to fulfill the requirements of the network, service levels, maintenance capabilities and fleet harmonisation.

How they measure up

However, aviation experts and pilots have their opinions about which is the better aircraft: the A 350 or the B 787.

Baldouf says the A350 is a more state-of-the-art product with all-new features and technology, while the B 787 is a working horse with some deficiencies and specialities (frame) that need special attention. “But it’s never a technical decision; it’s a commercial solution.”

During his short tenure in AI, Baldouf laid out a multi-stage strategy to turn around AI, which included the planned induction of the Airbus A 330 to launch flights to Australia as well as starting non-stop flights to San Francisco and Los Angeles with the Boeing 777-200. He left AI in 2011.

Industry watchers add that both the A 350 and B 787 are long-range, wide-body, next-generation jets but airlines will also have to look into specifications such as minimum take-off weight, range, payload, seating and fuel efficiency. Further, airlines also have to consider integration with current fleet, financing aspects and crew training costs.

“The A350-900 (compared to the Boeing 787-9) is a larger machine and thus has more carrying capacity for both passenger and cargo. Consequently, that capacity also has to be filled consistently,” adds Pandey.

An industry watcher who has been involved with aircraft selection for global airlines adds that the 787 by virtue of its earlier entry into service, has an edge. However, thanks to issues like a delayed entry into service, batteries catching fire and ongoing engine related issues, the 787s have been plagued by problems.

“These problems aside, the B787, especially the -9 version, has proven to be an absolute winner for Boeing as many airlines have used this type to open up sectors that were hitherto unprofitable unless routed via a hub … like Delhi-Chicago, Delhi-San Francisco, Bengaluru-San Francisco, and several others,” he says.

Eye on the future

The pilots who will eventually fly these new aircraft have their own views. According to some, Indian carriers need to look at the future and bet big on technology. A Commander and trainer on the Boeing 777 and 787 says that airlines have to look further at 2030-35 where Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) and electric planes would be required. Airbus, at its briefing on Monday, talked about using SAF on its aircraft, including the XWB.

Another Commander and Examiner on the Boeing 777 and 787 in India said that an additional advantage for Indian carriers like IndiGo, Air India, Vistara, GoFirst or AirAsia India will be that they already operate the Airbus A-320 family and can easily convert their crew to fly the Airbus A-350 thanks to the cockpit commonality in Airbus aircraft.

The pilot community adds that Airbus enjoys a slight advantage at the moment in delivery of long-haul aircraft as the deliveries of the Boeing 787 have been delayed due to technical issues with the Federal Aviation Administration.

In February, Reuters reported that Boeing suspended deliveries of the 787 in late May (last year) after the FAA raised concerns about its proposed inspection method. The regulatory agency had issued two airworthiness directives to address production issues for in-service airplanes and identified a new issue in July.

But it isn’t as though the Airbus A 350 has not had its share of problems, with a Middle Eastern airline cancelling its order for the aircraft due to issues with the paint. Asked about this, Rémi Maillard, President Airbus India, said that Airbus has shared its evaluation of the issue with the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA).

Best of both worlds

Providing the ultimate solution for airlines, pilots add that the ideal situation for an Indian carrier would be to have both the Boeing 787 and Airbus A-350 in their fleet. “If the number of passengers on a particular long-haul flight is less on a particular day the airline can deploy the Boeing 787 but on days when the passenger load is higher, the A-350 can be deployed on the same route,” a former Commander of the Boeing 777 and 787 says.

Adds another senior AI Commander: “These are aircraft that will give a range of between 8,700 nautical miles to 9,000 nautical miles and are capable of flying between the furthest points in the world, like doing Marrakesh to Auckland non-stop. From India the A-350-900 ULR can fly non-stop between Mumbai and Buenos Aires, Mumbai and Panama City (which if it is to be mounted will the world’s longest flight), Delhi-Auckland or even connecting Thiruvananthapuram to Tel Aviv.”