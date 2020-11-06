Airbnb to soon make IPO filing public: Report

Home rental company Airbnb might make its initial public offering (IPO) registration public next week even as the US sees a spike in COVID-19 cases, Reuters reported.

The move will place the San Francisco-based company on track for stock market debut on the NASDAQ in December, the report said.

Airbnb plans to set an IPO price range and kick off an investor roadshow in December, the sources told the news agency, adding that the timing of the listing will depend on market conditions.

Airbnb was aiming to raise around $3 billion, hoping to secure a valuation of more than $30 billion in the IPO, Reuters had previously reported.

Airbnb secured emergency funding from investors, including Silver Lake and Sixth Street Partners, during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company said in July that customers had booked more than 1 million nights in a single day for the first time since March 3.

As counting is underway to choose the next US President, the country reported more than 100,000 infections for the second day in a row.

The US election diminished uncertainty for IPO hopefuls this week, as the prospect of a divided government that would not raise taxes fueled a stock market rally.

Airbnb in October said it is creating an endowment fund to help financially support its hosts, Bloomberg reported.

(With inputs from Reuters)