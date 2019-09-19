Airbnb plans public listing in 2020

Earlier this week, Airbnb said that it took in more than $1 billion in revenue for the second quarter of 2019.
Home rentals giant Airbnb said it plans to list on stock exchanges in 2020, making it one of the most high-profile market debuts next year.
Reuters had reported in June that Airbnb was considering a direct listing.
First Published on Sep 19, 2019 09:30 pm