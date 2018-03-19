App
Mar 19, 2018 06:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

Airbnb inks MoUs to promote tourism in North-East

Apart from NEC and NETDC, MoUs have also been signed with North East Rural Livelihood Project (NERLP) and North Eastern Region Community Resource Management Society (NERCRMS), Airbnb said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Online accommodation platform major Airbnb today said it has signed agreements with North Eastern Council (NEC) and NETDC to boost tourism in the hilly region.

Apart from NEC and NETDC, MoUs have also been signed with North East Rural Livelihood Project (NERLP) and North Eastern Region Community Resource Management Society (NERCRMS), Airbnb said in a statement.

"Through the partnership, the NEC, NETDC and Airbnb will collaborate to boost tourism and create positive travel experiences for both domestic and international visitors to the North East of India," it added.

Under the MoU, NEC, North East Tourism Development Council (NETDC) and Airbnb have agreed to expand tourism in the North-East through Airbnb's global platform and improve the quality of home-stay facilities and unique properties there, the statement said.

As per the MoU, they will also provide and promote outstanding tourism resources in the North-East and cooperate to improve the regulatory environment for home sharing there, it added.

Commenting on the development, Airbnb Asia Pacific Regional Director Kum Hong Siew said: "We are excited about working closely with the Government to promote the enviable tourism offerings of the North East of India".

Airbnb looks forward to supporting the economic growth of the North-East by drawing more tourists to the region, he added.

Founded in 2008, Airbnb accommodation marketplace currently offers access to millions of places to stay in more than 191 countries.

