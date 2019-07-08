App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 08, 2019 05:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Airbnb had direct economic impact of around $150 million in India in 2018

Airbnb hosts collectively earned almost $28 million (over Rs 190 crore) and welcomed approximately 800,000 guests in 2018, the company said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Airbnb had an estimated direct economic impact of around $150 million (over Rs 1,035 crore) in India in 2018 as per its survey, the online accommodation platform major said on July 8.

Guests in India, on an average spent $61 on a daily basis with total estimated guest spends for the year at around 120 million, it added.

Guests in India, on an average spent $61 on a daily basis with total estimated guest spends for the year at around 120 million, it added.

At a global level, Airbnb's host and guest community generated over $100 billion in estimated direct economic impact across 30 countries in 2018, Airbnb said.

"Our people-powered community thrives on the success of both stakeholders," Airbnb India Country Manager Amanpreet Bajaj said.

"While we strive to give travellers truly unique, tailored travel experiences, Airbnb is also empowering people to monetise their homes and passions to become hospitality entrepreneurs, across the country and around the world," he added.

Founded in 2008, Airbnb's accommodation marketplace provides access to over 6 million unique places to stay in nearly 100,000 cities and 191 countries.

It also offers access to local communities and interests through more than 30,000 activities run by hosts across over 1,000 markets around the world.

First Published on Jul 8, 2019 05:35 pm

tags #Airbnb #Business #Companies #Economy #India

