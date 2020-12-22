MARKET NEWS

Airbnb announces Economic Empowerment Award; founder Brian Chesky to fund, mentor startup

The Ron Conway/SV Angel Economic Empowerment Award winner will receive funding from Airbnb.

Moneycontrol News
December 22, 2020 / 11:42 AM IST
Source: AP

Airbnb, on December 18, announced the 'Ron Conway/SV Angel Economic Empowerment Award' dedicated to one of the company's earliest investors Ron Conway. Every year, Airbnb Co-Founder and CEO Brian Chesky and Conway will select one Y Combinator startup that "is working to create more economic empowerment opportunities for people across the world."

The selected startup will receive funding from Airbnb with "no strings attached". Additionally, Conway and Chesky will personally mentor the recipient.

The announcement comes at a time when Airbnb’s valuation surged past $100 billion during the IPO debut. In a blog, Chesky said that it was the support of angel investors like Conway that made it possible for him to build Airbnb.

“Ron and I also share a desire to inspire more entrepreneurs to create companies that offer economic opportunities for more people and a commitment to making the tech industry more diverse and inclusive. In the years to come, I plan to take a number of significant steps to help achieve these goals,” Chesky wrote.

The initiative received appreciation from the biggest entrepreneurs from around the world. "I've known and learned from Ron Conway for more than 40 years. I'm glad to see SV Angel team up with Brian Cheksy to mentor and support companies working to create more economic empowerment opportunities for people across the world," tweeted Bill Gates.

The platform now has more than four million listings in countries around the world and has served more than 825 million bookings.

Shaken at the start of the pandemic by measures put in place to stem the spread of COVID-19, Airbnb managed to weather the storm with users turning to the platform to book nearby weekend getaways or search for a new location for working from home.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Airbnb #Brian Chesky #Business #world
first published: Dec 22, 2020 11:42 am

