you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 05, 2019 11:12 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

AirAsia, Vistara launch new flights from Jet Airways' unused slots in Mumbai airport

Jet’s departures from Mumbai airport have come down from 140 to 24

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
AirAsia India and Vistara are benefitting from the Jet Airways crisis. The Tata Group-owned airlines have announced 11 new flights from Mumbai after the airport operator released unused slots of Jet on a temporary basis, Business Standard reported.

Vistara announced five new flights between Mumbai and Bengaluru on April 4 and one flight from Mumbai to Hyderabad and Kolkata. These flights would operate between April 16 and July 15. The carrier will reduce the frequency of other flights to boost these additional flights. Currently, it flies from Mumbai to Delhi and Amritsar.

AirAsia announced three flights to Bengaluru and one flight to Kochi from April 15.

The capacity shortage in Delhi and Mumbai airports due to the grounding of Jet Airways' fleet has been a cause of worry for private operators and the Airports Authority of India (AAI). It has led to hiked ticket prices for flyers but also impacted the revenue for airports as fewer flights in the airports means less landing fees and less passenger footfall.

Only a third of Jet's fleet is operational which led to thousands of flights getting cancelled. The airline's departures from Mumbai airport have come down from 140 to 24. The Delhi airport would soon make the final decision on the carrier's slots.

Other budget carriers have also been given Jet's unused slots from Mumbai, but they are yet to announce their new flights. This is because new schedules depend on other factors like aircraft utilization and pilots' availability. A source told the paper that airlines had been advised to operate flights on the same routes as those of Jet before the crisis hit to have uniform capacity on routes.

This is not the first time such a thing has happened. During the SpiceJet crisis, its unused slots were temporarily given to other airlines, aviation expert Ameya Joshi said.
First Published on Apr 5, 2019 11:12 am

tags #Business #Companies #Jet Airways

