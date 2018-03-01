App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Feb 24, 2018 12:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

AirAsia reintroduces Chennai-Bengaluru flights

The Bengaluru-headquartered air carrier also announced the induction of Airbus A320 into the fleet taking the total to 15

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Budget carrier AirAsia has resumed its service in the Chennai-Bengaluru sector more than two years after it suspended operations in this route.

The Tata-AirAsia joint venture airline would fly five times a day in and out of Chennai to Bengaluru and Bhubaneswar. The first flight left for Bengaluru at 7.25 a.m today. AirAsia India, CEO and Managing Director, Amar Abrol announced the launch of five daily flights on Twitter.

"We are back! Launching 5 daily flights connecting Chennai to Bangalore and Bhubaneswar #noweveryonecanfly #Chennai @AirAsia," he tweeted.

The Bengaluru-headquartered air carrier also announced the induction of Airbus A320 into the fleet taking the total to 15. From today, the airline will operate three daily flights to Bengaluru and two to Bhubaneswar from Chennai making it as the 17th destination.

related news

"We are launching Chennai in the 17th destination in the network. Starting with four flights, three direct. Three from Bengaluru-Chennai-Bengaluru and one from Chennai-Bhubaneswar," he told PTI.

"The three Chennai-Bangalore will be morning, afternoon and evening. Chennai-Bhubaneswar starting a new route. It is daily", he said. To a query, he said, the airliner is "reintroducing the flights on the route" as the time was ripe. "Now we are at 15 aircraft. Today the new aircraft operations will begin. And that is going to these new routes," he said.

AirAsia currently flies to 16 destinations from Bengaluru, New Delhi and Kolkata, covering Kochi, Goa, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Pune, Guwahati, Imphal, Vishakapatnam, Hyderabad, Srinagar, Bagdogra, Ranchi and Bhubaneswar.

tags #AirAsia #Business

most popular

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC