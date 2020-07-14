App
Last Updated : Jul 14, 2020 02:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

AirAsia launches in-house app to enhance operational efficiency of airline

The airline said its operational control center will have "real-time situational awareness" with the help of this app that will help it utilise aircraft much better.

PTI

AirAsia India on Tuesday said it has launched an in-house app called "RedSmart", in collaboration with Tata Consultancy Services to enhance the operational efficiency of the airline by helping manage aircraft turnaround between flights using data analytics.

The airline said its operational control center will have "real-time situational awareness" with the help of this app that will help it utilise aircraft much better.

In a press release, the airline said: "In order to improve operational efficiency and deliver a superlative customer experience, the RedSmart app captures PTS (Precision Time Schedule) activities in real time on a digital platform."

The PTS activities are the ones carried out for an aircraft turnaround during base and transit departures.

AirAsia India is a joint venture between Tata Sons and AirAsia Investment Limited, which is the investment arm of Malaysian low-cost carrier AirAsia Berhad.
First Published on Jul 14, 2020 02:12 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.