you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 19, 2019 09:12 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

AirAsia India, SpiceJet and GoAir passengers can now check-in at New Delhi metro station

The airport-bound passengers will be able to do metro check-in for domestic and international flights from New Delhi Metro station two to 12 hours before the scheduled departure of their respective flights.

AirAsia India, SpiceJet and GoAir passengers, who are travelling through T3 terminal of Delhi airport, can now avail of a check-in facility at New Delhi metro station.

However, for GoAir passengers this facility is available to only those travelling on international flights, a press release issued by Delhi International Airport (DIAL) stated.

Till date, the service was available for the flyers of Air India and Vistara.

The flight check-in facility at the metro station would close two hours prior to the departure time.

"Starting today, passengers of AirAsia, GoAir (international flights) and SpiceJet, flying out of Delhi Airport's Terminal 3 (T3) can obtain their boarding passes at the Metro check-in counters, set up near the entrance of the New Delhi Metro Station," the release said.

"The service has been extended by DIAL in collaboration with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) as part of its effort to provide enhanced experience to its domestic and international passengers," it added.

(With PTI inputs)

First Published on Nov 19, 2019 09:00 am

tags #AirAsia India #Business #Check-in facility #Companies #GoAir #New Delhi metro station #SpiceJet

