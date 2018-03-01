App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Feb 28, 2018 08:06 AM IST | Source: PTI

AirAsia India rakes in Rs 13.2 cr quarterly profit

The no-frills carrier -- a joint venture between the Tatas and Malaysia's AirAsia Berhad -- had reported a net loss of Rs 15.27 crore in the December 2016 quarter. AirAsia India, which currently has a fleet of 16 planes, nearly doubled its revenue to Rs 517.8 crore in the quarter ended December 2017. In the year-ago period, the same stood at Rs 270.36 crore.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Boosted by higher passenger numbers, AirAsia India has posted a net profit of Rs 13.24 crore for the three months ended December 2017 and plans to start international operations this year.

The no-frills carrier -- a joint venture between the Tatas and Malaysia's AirAsia Berhad -- had reported a net loss of Rs 15.27 crore in the December 2016 quarter. AirAsia India, which currently has a fleet of 16 planes, nearly doubled its revenue to Rs 517.8 crore in the quarter ended December 2017. In the year-ago period, the same stood at Rs 270.36 crore.

In a release today, the Malaysian carrier said AirAsia India recorded a "net profit of Rs 132.4 million (quarter ended 31 December 2016: net loss of Rs 152.7 million) in the quarter under review". According to the release, the number of passengers carried by the Indian airline rose 79 per cent with a unit passenger revenue of Rs 3,758. "Ancillary income per passenger was at Rs 416 while the seat load factor was at 85 per cent," it added.

It posted an 80 per cent increase in capacity in the latest quarter compared to the year-ago period.

related news

For full year 2017, AirAsia India's net loss narrowed to Rs 70.19 crore from Rs 144.67 crore in 2016.

AirAsia Berhad Group CEO Tony Fernandes said it was a remarkable quarter for the company as all ASEAN operations as well as India reported good profits.

"We will be adding 7 aircraft for our India operations by the end of 2018 to fulfil the strong air travel demands. We will launch our international and regional routes with the 21st aircraft this year.

"We foresee AirAsia India to be very profitable once we start flying regional routes and connecting them to our already established wide network," he said.

The release noted that AirAsia India would remain focused on building a footprint in the Indian domestic market with introduction of new routes and frequency increases.

tags #AirAsia India #Business #Companies #India #World News

most popular

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC